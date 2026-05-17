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As planting season starts, CSU Horticulture shares its picks for perennials from its trial garden

KUNC | By Nikole Robinson Carroll
Published May 17, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
LUMINARY® ‘PRISMATIC PINK’ GARDEN PHLOX (PHLOX PANICULATA) from Proven Winners® and Walters Gardens
CSU Trial Gardens
LUMINARY® ‘PRISMATIC PINK’ GARDEN PHLOX (PHLOX PANICULATA) from Proven Winners® and Walters Gardens

Colorado State University has some recommendations for your garden now that we’re in spring planting season.

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The CSU Trial Gardens, established in 1974, tests various flower species for suitability for Northern Colorado conditions. The gardens cover four acres and include annual and perennial trials.

Funding comes primarily from trial entry fees, mainly from commercial crop breeding companies. Additional support comes from donations and volunteers. Tours are offered on a by-request basis.

Chad Miller, an Associate Professor and the director of the Trial Gardens program, says an advisory committee chooses trial plants that stand out in the Fort Collins environment and publicizes them to gardeners and their suppliers. CSU’s Horticulture and Landscape Architecture department is currently highlighting perennials tested last year.

“They're in for three summers and two winters,” Miller said of perennials. “And then we pick the top performers out of those that are surviving, generally with higher average ratings of fours and fives on a scale of five, and higher survival rates of 85%-88% or higher over those three years.”

Here are some highlights from 2025’s highest-performing perennials list:

'HONEYCOMB' BLUE GRAMA GRASS (BOUTELOUA GRACILIS)

A patch of tall, green grass with golden tufts at the tops
CSU Trial Gardens
'HONEYCOMB' BLUE GRAMA GRASS (BOUTELOUA GRACILIS) from Intrinsic Perennial Gardens

CSU Trial Gardens says: This ornamental, clump-forming grass grows about 24” tall and is drought tolerant. It. also provides great winter interest opportunities in the landscape. An alternative to ‘Blonde Ambition’ for cold hardiness and soils that might retain a bit more winter moisture.

ROCK ‘N GROW® ‘MIDNIGHT VELVET’ STONECROP (SEDUM HYBRID)

A cluster of flowers with dark green stems and leaves and bunches of red blossoms.
CSU Trial Gardens
ROCK ‘N GROW® ‘MIDNIGHT VELVET’ STONECROP (SEDUM HYBRID) from Proven Winners and Walters Gardens

CSU Trial Gardens says: A sturdy, moderately-sized upright sedum, with foliage from the initial spring growth to the end of the season. Full sun is ideal for this pollinator favorite. It’s a great plant for dry landscapes and not as tall and bulky as an ‘Autumn Joy.’

‘BLUE RIBBONS’ WOODLAND PHLOX (PHLOX DIVARICATA)

Small, indigo-colored flowers with very thin stems
CSU Trial Gardens
‘BLUE RIBBONS’ WOODLAND PHLOX (PHLOX DIVARICATA)

CSU Trial Gardens says: A native spreading phlox that grows ~8” to 10” tall. This groundcover plant has semi-evergreen variegated foliage. It’s a semi-shade plant that does well with morning sun and afternoon shade and can adapt to slightly drier soil conditions.

‘DAZZLE ROCKS’ SEA LAVENDER (LIMONIUM GMELLINII)

Thin, medium green stalks hold tiny, clustered light purple flowers. A bee rests on the plant.
CSU Trial Gardens

A bouquet filler that’s drought-tolerant and adaptable to low water inputs. It’s also deer and rabbit resistant. It might be a bit slow in the first year, but by the third year, it’s going strong. Recommended for planting with ‘Honeycomb’ blue grama grass!
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Nikole Robinson Carroll
As a reporter and host for KUNC, I follow the local stories of the day while also guiding KUNC listeners through NPR's wider-scope coverage. It's an honor and a privilege to help our audience stay informed and entertained.
See stories by Nikole Robinson Carroll
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