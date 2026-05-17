As planting season starts, CSU Horticulture shares its picks for perennials from its trial garden

Colorado State University has some recommendations for your garden now that we’re in spring planting season.

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The CSU Trial Gardens , established in 1974, tests various flower species for suitability for Northern Colorado conditions. The gardens cover four acres and include annual and perennial trials.

Funding comes primarily from trial entry fees, mainly from commercial crop breeding companies. Additional support comes from donations and volunteers. Tours are offered on a by-request basis.

Chad Miller, an Associate Professor and the director of the Trial Gardens program, says an advisory committee chooses trial plants that stand out in the Fort Collins environment and publicizes them to gardeners and their suppliers. CSU’s Horticulture and Landscape Architecture department is currently highlighting perennials tested last year.

“They're in for three summers and two winters,” Miller said of perennials. “And then we pick the top performers out of those that are surviving, generally with higher average ratings of fours and fives on a scale of five, and higher survival rates of 85%-88% or higher over those three years.”

Here are some highlights from 2025’s highest-performing perennials list :

CSU Trial Gardens 'HONEYCOMB' BLUE GRAMA GRASS (BOUTELOUA GRACILIS) from Intrinsic Perennial Gardens

CSU Trial Gardens says: This ornamental, clump-forming grass grows about 24” tall and is drought tolerant. It. also provides great winter interest opportunities in the landscape. An alternative to ‘ Blonde Ambition ’ for cold hardiness and soils that might retain a bit more winter moisture.

CSU Trial Gardens ROCK ‘N GROW® ‘MIDNIGHT VELVET’ STONECROP (SEDUM HYBRID) from Proven Winners and Walters Gardens

CSU Trial Gardens says: A sturdy, moderately-sized upright sedum, with foliage from the initial spring growth to the end of the season. Full sun is ideal for this pollinator favorite. It’s a great plant for dry landscapes and not as tall and bulky as an ‘ Autumn Joy .’

CSU Trial Gardens ‘BLUE RIBBONS’ WOODLAND PHLOX (PHLOX DIVARICATA)

CSU Trial Gardens says: A native spreading phlox that grows ~8” to 10” tall. This groundcover plant has semi-evergreen variegated foliage. It’s a semi-shade plant that does well with morning sun and afternoon shade and can adapt to slightly drier soil conditions.

CSU Trial Gardens