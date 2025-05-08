Nicole Winfield, Associated Press
Robert Prevost was brought to the Vatican in 2023 by Pope Francis as the powerful head of the office that vets bishop nominations, one of the most important jobs in the Catholic Church. On Thursday, he ascended to become Pope Leo XIV — the first American pontiff.
White smoke is pouring out of the Sistine Chapel chimney, signalling that a pope has been elected to lead the Catholic Church. That means the winner secured at least 89 votes of the 133 cardinals participating in the conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis.