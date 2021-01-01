Paul Boger is a reporter with KUNR in Nevada. He has nearly a decade’s experience covering politics, education and breaking news. He has a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism from Troy University in Alabama. He’s previously worked for Mississippi Public Broadcasting and Troy Public Radio.

His work has aired on several NPR programs, including All Things Considered, Morning Edition, Here and Now, as well as countless NPR newscasts. He’s also collaborated with the BBC, PBS Newshour, The California Report and the Mountain West News Bureau, in addition to the NPR Ed and Southern Education Desks.