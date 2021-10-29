© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are having sporadic service interruptions because of equipment upgrades. Visit our Listen page for alternative streaming options. »
Politics
mwnb_map_v2.png
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNC is among the founding partners of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

In several Colorado mountain towns, Airbnb's on the ballot

Boise State Public Radio News | By Nate Hegyi
Published October 29, 2021 at 2:13 PM MDT
Julio Ricco
/
Adobe Stock
Short-term rentals are great for tourists looking for alternative lodging options, but they're also contributing to housing shortages and sky-high real estate prices.

News brief

Some of the West’s most popular ski towns are voting Tuesday on whether to regulate short-term vacation rentals.

In Colorado, voters in Telluride are looking at capping the number of short-term rentals in town and doubling licensing fees. In Crested Butte, there’s a proposal to raise taxes on vacation rentals to help pay for affordable housing. The towns of Avon, Leadville and Ouray are also considering similar measures.

The ballot questions reflect a crackdown up and down the Rocky Mountains amid the rising popularity of home-sharing platforms such as Airbnb and VRBO. Last year, Taos, N.M., voted to limit the number of short-term rentals there. And earlier this month officials in a county in southwest Utah also limited vacation rentals for some areas.

These rentals are great for tourists looking for alternative lodging options, but they can also contribute to housing shortages and high real estate prices.

“A lot of times the folks who own these places are able to bid up the prices and pay a little more for those houses knowing that they can recoup some of that price premium by renting the house out,” says Megan Lawson, an economist with the nonprofit Headwaters Economics.

She says stricter regulations on vacation rentals can help with the West’s housing crisis, but it isn’t a silver bullet.

“They’re not going to take care of everything,” Lawson says.

She says other factors, including a lack of workforce housing, second homeowners, and the rise of remote work are also fueling the affordable housing crisis.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2021 Boise State Public Radio News. To see more, visit Boise State Public Radio News.

Tags

Politics2021 ElectionAirbnbHousingMountain West News Bureau
Nate Hegyi
Nate Hegyi is a reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau based at Yellowstone Public Radio.
See stories by Nate Hegyi
Related Content
Load More