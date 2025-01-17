New Congress, old normal (for now?)

From cute kids and ceremonial photos to the peaceful democratic transfer of power, the opening weeks of the 119th Congress have managed to avoid the drama that marked the start of the 117th and the 118th. But that's not to say there's not a lot going on.

Colorado has three new congressmen trying to settle in, at the same time one of its congresswomen is working to change how the House operates.

The congressional docket already includes issues important to Colorado, like whether Space Command will again be relocated and pay increases for wildfire responders. Lawmakers are also preparing to debate matters that Republicans campaigned on, like expelling immigrants with contested status and slashing government spending.

In this episode of Purplish, CPR News' D.C. reporter Caitlyn Kim previews President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration and talks about what's happening around the Capitol as the new Congress gets to work. She gives host Bente Birkeland a quick tutorial on a wonky bit of congressional procedure that could determine whether the Republicans' plans succeed or fail.

