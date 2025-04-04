Purplish: Colorado’s political parties try to navigate a changed political landscape

American politics are in a moment of major upheaval: a Republican president and GOP-controlled Congress are reshaping the federal government and expanding the limits of presidential power. Meanwhile, federal Democrats are questioning how to win back voters who feel their party has failed to deliver. And as Republicans have this moment on the national stage, Colorado’s GOP party is trying to catch up, hoping a new leader can bring some unity — and less havoc — for Republicans in the state.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland and The Colorado Sun’s Jesse Paul examine what new leadership could mean for the future of Colorado’s Republican party and what’s top of mind for its members with a lot of statewide offices and a U.S. Senate seat up for grabs in 2026. Then CPR’s Caitlyn Kim joins to dig into how Colorado’s federal Democratic lawmakers are looking to redirect the party ahead of the midterms.

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf . This episode was edited by Megan Verlee and sound designed and engineered by Shane Rumsey . Our theme music is by Brad Turner.