Purplish: Colorado’s political parties try to navigate a changed political landscape

By Bente Birkeland,
Jesse Paul
Published April 4, 2025 at 4:26 PM MDT
Claire Witt cheers as Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during Sanders' and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez visit to Greeley, Colo. on Friday, March 21. The two were on their Fighting the Oligarchy tour of U.S. cities that are home to closely contested races. The rally was held at the University of Northern Colorado with estimates of 10,000 attendees attending both inside and outside of the Bank of Colorado Arena.
Jennifer Coombes / KUNC
/
KUNC
Claire Witt cheers as Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally in Greeley, Colo., on Friday, March 21. Their Fighting Oligarchy tour targeted U.S. cities that are home to closely contested races. The rally was at the University of Northern Colorado drew an estimated 10,000 attendees.

American politics are in a moment of major upheaval: a Republican president and GOP-controlled Congress are reshaping the federal government and expanding the limits of presidential power. Meanwhile, federal Democrats are questioning how to win back voters who feel their party has failed to deliver. And as Republicans have this moment on the national stage, Colorado’s GOP party is trying to catch up, hoping a new leader can bring some unity — and less havoc — for Republicans in the state.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland and The Colorado Sun’s Jesse Paul examine what new leadership could mean for the future of Colorado’s Republican party and what’s top of mind for its members with a lot of statewide offices and a U.S. Senate seat up for grabs in 2026. Then CPR’s Caitlyn Kim joins to dig into how Colorado’s federal Democratic lawmakers are looking to redirect the party ahead of the midterms.

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. This episode was edited by Megan Verlee and sound designed and engineered by Shane Rumsey. Our theme music is by Brad Turner.

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., talks to reporters after the congressman toured Buckley Space Force Base following reports that the base would be used by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to process and detain immigrants Monday, Feb. 3, 2025, in Aurora, Colo.
David Zalubowski / AP
/
AP
U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., has been critical of his party's messaging to working-class voters. He may play a role in shaping its future.
