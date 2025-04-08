© 2025
Colorado Senate rejects rules for investor-owned daycares

KUNC | By Chas Sisk
Published April 8, 2025 at 4:07 PM MDT
A photo collage shows four childcare and preschool centers that are backed by private equity or venture capital firms (clockwise from top left): The Learning Experience, Everbrook Academy, Primrose School, and The Goddard School.
Ann Schimke
/
Chalkbeat Colorado
Investors own several chains of childcare centers operating in Colorado, including The Learning Experience, Everbrook Academy, Primrose Schools and The Goddard School.

The Colorado Senate rejected a bill Tuesday that would’ve created the state’s first regulations on investor-owned daycares.

Centers owned by private equity or institutional investment firms would’ve had to post their prices online and notify parents before laying off staff.

State Sen. Scott Bright, a Platteville Republican who owns two daycare centers, said the rules would discourage operators from opening in Colorado.

"This bill, House Bill 25-1011, I promise you will reduce childcare supply and will increase childcare costs," Bright said. "Guarantee it. I’ve seen it every single time, and I’ve been in this business for 35 years."

Opponents argued investor-owned facilities tend to outperform mom-and-pop centers because they have more resources. They also said a requirement to post rates would make it hard for operators to scale their pricing.

Investor-owned daycares operating in Colorado include KinderCare, the Primrose School and Everbrook Academy.
Chas Sisk
Chas Sisk is an editor/producer with KUNC and the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. He's been a journalist for more than 25 years, primarily focused on covering politics, business and communities.
