Purplish: Crude Signal chats, social media attacks, mistreated aides – lawmaker conduct is back in the headlines

House Republicans sharing locker room jokes about a Democratic colleague's outfit in a group chat. A former Democratic senator charged with a felony for allegedly forging letters of defense in an ethics probe. A representative accused of bullying and harassing women before taking office.

Workplace misconduct at the Colorado State Capitol isn’t new. But this year has brought forward more allegations and revelations than usual.

Nearly a decade since the #MeToo movement led lawmakers to adopt new policies and protections for those who serve in, and work with, the legislature, some are questioning whether those efforts are due for an update.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland, The Colorado Sun’s Jesse Paul and The Denver Post’s Seth Klamann have all covered various aspects of workplace conditions at the State Capitol. They discuss the efforts the legislature has taken in recent years to improve circumstances and what lawmaker misconduct means for governance, especially now, on the cusp of a special session.

Read their reporting:

