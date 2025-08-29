Purplish: What went down during Colorado’s special legislative session

The giant tax-cuts-and-spending package passed by Congressional Republicans will have major ramifications for every state in the country, but Colorado is one of the first place it's really being felt. Thanks to the state's unusual way of handling its finances, the federal tax cuts immediately threw Colorado's finances way out of whack.

That was the main reason lawmakers recently came back to the Capitol in August for a high temperature, high stakes special session. But grueling fights over AI regulations and a painful public confrontation between House leaders at times made the budget debates feel like a secondary concern.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland, The Colorado Sun’s Jesse Paul and KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods discuss the bills that did, and did not, make it past the finish line over the six-day special legislative session. They also dig into the growing chasm between the two caucuses in the House, and what it could mean for the regular session in the new year.

