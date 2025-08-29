© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Colorado Capitol News Alliance
Colorado Capitol coverage is produced by the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish: What went down during Colorado’s special legislative session

Colorado Capitol News Alliance | By Bente Birkeland,
Lucas Brady WoodsJesse Paul
Published August 29, 2025 at 5:28 PM MDT
Inside the Senate chamber during Special Session in Colorado's Capitol on Aug. 24, 2025.
Kyle McKinnon
/
KUNC
Inside the Senate chamber during Special Session in Colorado's Capitol on Aug. 24, 2025.

The giant tax-cuts-and-spending package passed by Congressional Republicans will have major ramifications for every state in the country, but Colorado is one of the first place it's really being felt. Thanks to the state's unusual way of handling its finances, the federal tax cuts immediately threw Colorado's finances way out of whack.

That was the main reason lawmakers recently came back to the Capitol in August for a high temperature, high stakes special session. But grueling fights over AI regulations and a painful public confrontation between House leaders at times made the budget debates feel like a secondary concern.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland, The Colorado Sun’s Jesse Paul and KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods discuss the bills that did, and did not, make it past the finish line over the six-day special legislative session. They also dig into the growing chasm between the two caucuses in the House, and what it could mean for the regular session in the new year.

Read CCNA special session coverage:

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state.

Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf and its editor is Megan Verlee, sound designed and engineered by Shane Rumsey. The theme music is by Brad Turner.
Tags
Politics Colorado Capitol News AllianceColorado CapitolSpecial Session
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland is an award-winning journalist who joined Colorado Public Radio in August 2018 after a decade of reporting on the Colorado state capitol for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaborative and KUNC. In 2017, Bente was named Colorado Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and she was awarded with a National Investigative Reporting Award by SPJ a year later.
See stories by Bente Birkeland
Lucas Brady Woods
I’m the Government and Politics Reporter at KUNC, which means I help make sense of the latest developments at the State Capitol and their impacts on Coloradans. I cover Colorado's legislature, governor, government agencies, elections and Congressional delegation.
See stories by Lucas Brady Woods
Jesse Paul
Jesse Paul is a Denver-based political reporter and editor at The Colorado Sun, covering the state legislature, Congress and local politics. He is the author of The Unaffiliated newsletter and also occasionally fills in on breaking news coverage.
See stories by Jesse Paul