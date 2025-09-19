© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Colorado Capitol News Alliance
Colorado Capitol coverage is produced by the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish: How a possible Buc-ee’s travel plaza has divided one Colorado town

Colorado Capitol News Alliance | By Bente Birkeland,
Andrea ChalfinBriana Heaney
Published September 19, 2025 at 6:45 PM MDT
Buc-ee’s in Johnstown, at the intersection of Interstate 25 and Nugget Road, features a 74,000-square-foot building, fronted by 116 fuel pumps, is open around the clock.
Hart Van Denburg
/
CPR News
Last year, Buc-ee’s opened its first Colorado location, an expansive 74,000 square-foot outpost in Weld County filled with beaver-branded merch, brisket sandwiches and sweets. Not too long after that, the company began plans for a second store, landing at a parcel of land about a two-hours drive away in northern El Paso County. But the prospect of a Buc-ee’s arriving on the edge of the small town of Palmer Lake quickly became a larger-than-life controversy.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland, KRCC’s Andrea Chalfin and KRCC’s Briana Heaney dig into the story behind this big development proposal -- and its big opposition. It's a tale which raises questions around growth, representative government and how communities navigate bitter political divides.

Read their coverage:

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

You can also help support Purplish, with a gift at cpr.org.

Purplish's producer is Stephanie Wolf. This episode was edited by Megan Verlee and sound designed and engineered by Shane Rumsey. Our theme music is by Brad Turner.
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland is an award-winning journalist who joined Colorado Public Radio in August 2018 after a decade of reporting on the Colorado state capitol for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaborative and KUNC. In 2017, Bente was named Colorado Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and she was awarded with a National Investigative Reporting Award by SPJ a year later.
See stories by Bente Birkeland
Andrea Chalfin
Andrea came to KRCC in 2008 by way of Missouri. She’s responsible for KRCC’s overall news presence, and oversees a cadre of staff, freelancers, and students. Her award-winning work has been heard on NPR, The World (PRI), and the BBC. The Ohio native loves music and media, food, and the open road; it’s also not uncommon to see her taking a walk through downtown Colorado Springs.
See stories by Andrea Chalfin
Briana Heaney
Briana Heaney joined KRCC News as General Assignment Reporter/Back-up Host on June 9, 2025.
See stories by Briana Heaney