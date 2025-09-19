Purplish: How a possible Buc-ee’s travel plaza has divided one Colorado town

Last year, Buc-ee’s opened its first Colorado location, an expansive 74,000 square-foot outpost in Weld County filled with beaver-branded merch, brisket sandwiches and sweets. Not too long after that, the company began plans for a second store, landing at a parcel of land about a two-hours drive away in northern El Paso County. But the prospect of a Buc-ee’s arriving on the edge of the small town of Palmer Lake quickly became a larger-than-life controversy.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland, KRCC’s Andrea Chalfin and KRCC’s Briana Heaney dig into the story behind this big development proposal -- and its big opposition. It's a tale which raises questions around growth, representative government and how communities navigate bitter political divides.

Read their coverage:

