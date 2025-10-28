Purplish: Portrait scandals and secret tunnels. Purplish tours the Colorado Capitol.

The Colorado State Capitol Building opened its doors in November 1894, a grand neo-classical monument in the West, built of local materials, but with some of the feel of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. Like many statehouses across the country, it’s a trove of artwork, history and curiosities. The building is also often the site of protests, rallies, celebrations and a variety of other public events, a “People’s House,” if you will.

On Purplish, we spend a lot of time under the gold dome, digging into the consequential laws and debates in the state’s seat of power. But for this episode, it’s the building itself we’re interested in. CPR’s Bente Birkeland and Stephanie Wolf travel from top to bottom to explore what’s on its walls and in its halls — and phone a friend to learn what’s down below the basement. Their reporting reveals that the building itself, and the various objects it contains, open up bigger conversations, not just about history but about the state right now.

