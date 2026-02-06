Purplish: Colorado in Trump’s crosshairs

Again and again, President Trump has made it known he has a beef with Colorado, whether it's anger over his presidential portrait that was displayed at the State Capitol or the state’s policies on immigration, artificial intelligence and voting. And it’s not simply talk. Since Trump has returned to the White House, Colorado is losing a military command, and a major scientific research center is in jeopardy, as are hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding.

Democrats say Trump’s actions add up to retaliation. Others, particularly on the right, say this is a situation the state has brought upon itself due to its policies. Regardless of the political lens you look through, Trump has made it clear he doesn’t like a lot of things about this blue state.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland, The Colorado Sun’s Taylor Dolven and CPR’s Caitlyn Kim look at the president’s different actions against the state, how Colorado leaders are responding to those actions and how some are pushing back.

Catch up on our latest coverage:

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. Megan Verlee is the executive producer. Sound design and engineering by Shane Rumsey. The theme music is by Brad Turner.