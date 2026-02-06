© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Colorado Capitol News Alliance
Colorado Capitol coverage is produced by the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish: Colorado in Trump’s crosshairs

KUNC | By Bente Birkeland,
Caitlyn KimTaylor Dolven
Published February 6, 2026 at 10:46 AM MST
The crowd goes wild for President Donald Trump as he takes the stage at a campaign rally at Aurora’s Gaylord Rockies hotel on Oct. 11, 2024.
Kevin J. Beaty
/
Denverite
The crowd goes wild for President Donald Trump as he takes the stage at a campaign rally at Aurora’s Gaylord Rockies hotel on Oct. 11, 2024.

Again and again, President Trump has made it known he has a beef with Colorado, whether it's anger over his presidential portrait that was displayed at the State Capitol or the state’s policies on immigration, artificial intelligence and voting. And it’s not simply talk. Since Trump has returned to the White House, Colorado is losing a military command, and a major scientific research center is in jeopardy, as are hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding.

Democrats say Trump’s actions add up to retaliation. Others, particularly on the right, say this is a situation the state has brought upon itself due to its policies. Regardless of the political lens you look through, Trump has made it clear he doesn’t like a lot of things about this blue state.

CPR’s Bente Birkeland, The Colorado Sun’s Taylor Dolven and CPR’s Caitlyn Kim look at the president’s different actions against the state, how Colorado leaders are responding to those actions and how some are pushing back.

Catch up on our latest coverage:

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. Megan Verlee is the executive producer. Sound design and engineering by Shane Rumsey. The theme music is by Brad Turner.
Tags
Politics Colorado Capitol News AlliancePurplishJared PolisPresident Donald TrumpTrump AdministrationPoliticsColorado Politics
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland is an award-winning journalist who joined Colorado Public Radio in August 2018 after a decade of reporting on the Colorado state capitol for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaborative and KUNC. In 2017, Bente was named Colorado Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and she was awarded with a National Investigative Reporting Award by SPJ a year later.
See stories by Bente Birkeland
Caitlyn Kim
Caitlyn has been with Colorado Public Radio since 2019.
See stories by Caitlyn Kim
Taylor Dolven
Taylor Dolven writes about politics (elected officials, campaigns, elections) and how policy is affecting people in Colorado for The Colorado Sun.
See stories by Taylor Dolven