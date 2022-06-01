© 2022
kunc-header-1440x90.png
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News
mwnb_map_v2.png
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNC is among the founding partners of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Report highlights lack of diversity across Mountain West’s state supreme courts

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published June 1, 2022 at 5:11 PM MDT
Nevada’s state supreme court (above) is one of 20 in the nation that doesn’t have a single justice identifying as a person of color, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.
NVCourts.gov
/
Nevada’s state supreme court (above) is one of 20 in the nation that doesn’t have a single justice identifying as a person of color, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

The report, published in May by the Brennan Center for Justice, found 20 states have zero supreme court judges of color, including Montana, Idaho, Utah, Wyoming and Nevada.

In each of those states except Montana, Latino residents make up at least 10% of the population. In Nevada, they make up nearly 30%.

Thomas Saenz, president of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, says the analysis lays bare a serious problem, especially as the population becomes increasingly diverse.

“Having a justice who has some understanding and appreciation of the context – community context – from which those cases may arise would improve decision making, improve precedent establishing by those courts,” Saenz said.

New Mexico has the region’s most diverse supreme court bench, with two of its five justices identifying as a person of color. In both Arizona and Colorado, two of seven justices are a person of color.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2022 KUNR Public Radio. To see more, visit KUNR Public Radio.

Tags

Regional News DiversityMountain West News Bureau
Kaleb Roedel