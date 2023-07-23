Woman pleads guilty to charges of arson at a Casper clinic that provides abortions

22-year-old Lorna Roxanne Green has pleaded guilty to a federal arson charge. She admitted to local investigators that she was responsible for breaking into Wellspring Health Access in Casper and torching it last May .

Green has reportedly reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, which has not yet been disclosed. She faces up to 20 years in prison and a hefty fine, and her sentencing hearing has been set for Oct. 6. This comes after originally pleading not guilty.

The attack ended up delaying Wellspring’s opening by almost a year and caused nearly $300,000 in damages. Green told the judge that she regrets her actions.

“While we are glad that this perpetrator has been brought to justice, we at Wellspring Health Access know all too well that the potential for anti-abortion violence has not gone away,” said Wellspring President Julie Burkhart.

The Casper clinic is one of just two facilities in Wyoming that offers abortions – and the only one that offers surgical abortions. Abortion remains lega l in the Cowboy State due to lawsuits challenging sweeping bans passed in recent years by the Wyoming Legislature.

