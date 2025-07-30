Shooter open fires at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino; 3 people dead

At 7:25 a.m. on July 28, Reno police responded to a shooting at the GSR.

A total of six people were shot by an unidentified male suspect. Two people died at the scene and a third at the hospital.

Two remain hospitalized in critical condition. Another person was treated and released. Police didn't release the names of the individuals shot.

The shooting began in the casino's valet area.

Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawford said the suspect's gun malfunctioned at first. But once fixed, he began firing multiple times at a group in the valet area.

Crawford said the suspect then fled to the north through the parking lot. A GSR security officer spotted the suspect in the parking area and the suspect opened fire on the security.

"Another victim was driving through the parking lot, and the suspect opened fire on this person, striking the victim. That victim was pronounced deceased on the scene," Crawford said.

When Reno police arrived, the suspect shot at officers. Police then opened fire, hitting the suspect.

The suspect remains hospitalized in critical condition.

One officer sustained minor injuries from glass fragments.

Police were still trying to figure out the suspect's motive. As of now, there is no connection between the suspect and the victims.

The investigation is ongoing. Because Reno police were involved in the shooting, the Sparks Police Department is handling the investigation.

