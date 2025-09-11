Anthem and Rocky Mountain Health Plans reverse decision to discontinue some Colorado plans

Two major health insurers in Colorado — Anthem and Rocky Mountain Health Plans — have reversed their plans to withdraw from several counties next year.

The withdrawals would have affected only people who don’t get coverage through a job and instead buy it on their own. Anthem’s and Rocky’s decisions to remain in those counties — which were mostly along the Front Range — came after the state legislature made new funding available during the recent special session to address what are expected to be steep price increases.

