NPR News, Colorado Stories
Anthem and Rocky Mountain Health Plans reverse decision to discontinue some Colorado plans

KUNC | By Lance Benzel, The Colorado Sun ,
John Ingold, The Colorado Sun
Published September 11, 2025 at 11:20 AM MDT
A photo taken of a computer screen showing a women in medical scrubs. The image is Connect for Health Colorado's webpage.
John Ingold
/
The Colorado Sun
The website for Connect for Health Colorado, the state's health insurance exchange, photographed on July 26, 2023.

Two major health insurers in Colorado — Anthem and Rocky Mountain Health Plans — have reversed their plans to withdraw from several counties next year.

The withdrawals would have affected only people who don’t get coverage through a job and instead buy it on their own. Anthem’s and Rocky’s decisions to remain in those counties — which were mostly along the Front Range — came after the state legislature made new funding available during the recent special session to address what are expected to be steep price increases.

Read the full story here.

Regional News The Colorado Sun healthcare Health Insurance
Lance Benzel, The Colorado Sun
John Ingold, The Colorado Sun
