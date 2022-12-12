Saving Amache: The community effort to preserve a bitter history

It’s been 80 years since thousands of Japanese Americans were sent to live in internment camps in our region, based on fears of loyalty to Japan during World War II. The Amache camp is located right next to the town of Granada, Colorado. Some camps have received recognition, while others are being preserved by survivors to ensure their stories stay alive even after they pass away. Now the National Park Service is developing plans to restore Amache and shed light on a history that should never be repeated.