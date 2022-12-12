© 2022
kunc-header-1440x90.png
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Saving Amache: The community effort to preserve a bitter history

11.jpg
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC

Saving Amache: The community effort to preserve a bitter history

It’s been 80 years since thousands of Japanese Americans were sent to live in internment camps in our region, based on fears of loyalty to Japan during World War II. The Amache camp is located right next to the town of Granada, Colorado. Some camps have received recognition, while others are being preserved by survivors to ensure their stories stay alive even after they pass away. Now the National Park Service is developing plans to restore Amache and shed light on a history that should never be repeated.

Maps and street views of Amache

(Source: Google Maps)

Screen Shot 2022-12-12 at 3.10.20 PM.png




Amache Camp Directory Map

The University of Denver has a map that enables people to search for those who were interned at Amache based on directories created in 1943 and 1945. View the Amache Camp Directory Map.