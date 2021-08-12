© 2021
Science
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNC is among the founding partners of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Glimpsing National Parks From The International Space Station

Boise State Public Radio News | By Nate Hegyi
Published August 12, 2021 at 5:43 PM MDT
News Brief

A U.S. astronaut on the International Space Station has recently launched a new project. Megan McArthur is photographing the West’s iconic national parks. She grew up visiting places like Yosemite, Grand Canyon and Zion – and now she’s shooting them from 250 miles above the surface of Earth.

“These are amazing, breathtaking places,” she said during an interview with NASA TV on Friday. “Also, [I’m] seeing parks I haven’t been to before and thinking, ‘Oh wow, that looks amazing. I really want to go there and learn about that environment.'”

McArthur plans to create a portfolio of photos when she returns. Right now she’s taking shots of parks including Zion and Yellowstone and posting them to Twitter.


She’s also taking photos of wildfires in the West.


This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Nate Hegyi
Nate Hegyi is a reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau based at Yellowstone Public Radio.
