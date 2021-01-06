Colorado Edition: Violence At The U.S. Capitol

Today on Colorado Edition: We take a look through a Colorado angle at the news of armed insurrectionists forcing their way into the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. In today’s show, we hear from: Colorado representatives Lauren Boebert (R), Ken Buck (R) and Joe Neguse (D). We also hear from Lisa Cohen, chief of staff for Rep. Diana DeGette (D).

