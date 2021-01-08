© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition Special: Over-Infected, Under-Resourced

A woman wearing a blue mask and hoodie stands in a residential neighborhood, with a pickup truck parked in the background and snow on a grassy field behind her.
Adam Rayes / KUNC
Neither fear of COVID-19 or an untreated tear in her leg muscles were enough to keep Maricela Guzman from clocking in to ensure her family's financial security.

Today on a special episode of Colorado Edition: We feature reporting from the KUNC newsroom that focuses on the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on Weld County's Latino communities. The series was produced by KUNC's Stephanie Daniel, Leigh Paterson, and Adam Rayes. You can find more on the series, "Over-Infected, Under-Resourced," including versions of the story in Spanish, by clicking here.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1) and Adam Rayes (@arayes17).

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

