© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Over-Infected, Under-Resourced: COVID-19 Hits Colorado Latinos Hard

Over-Infected, Under-Resourced: COVID-19 Hits Colorado Latinos Hard

Over-Infected, Under-Resourced: COVID-19 Hits Colorado Latinos Hard

The coronavirus is disproportionately making Latinos in Colorado fall ill, with more than 7,000 cases in 2020 in Weld County alone. Many of these individuals are the essential workers who kept our nursing homes, meatpacking facilities and factories running as other Coloradans stayed home. They are also community leaders, public health workers and family members helping others navigate through this unprecedented time. These are their stories.
A woman stands outdoors in front of a set of gates, examining a COVID-19 test kit in her hands.
Adam Rayes
/
KUNC
Health
Sicker-At-Work? Persistent Economic Factors Drive Higher COVID-19 Infection Rate In Weld County's Latinos
Adam Rayes
,
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Latinos in Weld County have been hit harder than any other demographic — representing nearly 40% of the reported cases. KUNC’s Adam Rayes examines the complex and long-standing economic factors that have put these communities at greater risk and talks with some of the people affected.

Lee en español:

¿Más-Enfermos-En-El-Trabajo? Factores Económicos Persistentes Impulsan Una Mayor Tasa De Infección Por COVID-19 Entre Los Latinos Del Condado De Weld

A woman stands in a parking lot, wearing a face mask with the words "Project Protect Promotora Network" and "Cristina" printed on it.
Leigh Paterson
/
KUNC
Health
When COVID Info Doesn't Reach Everyone, These Trusted Messengers Step Up To Help In Hard-Hit Latino Communities
Leigh Paterson
,
Some of the reasons why Latinos in Weld County are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 have to do with work-related risks. Another factor is communication barriers that have kept people from getting information about the virus — particularly undocumented, Spanish-speaking Latinos. KUNC's Leigh Paterson reports on the messengers who are working to bridge that gap.

Lee en español:

Cuando La Información De COVID No Llega A Todos, Estos Mensajeros De Confianza Se Unen Para Ayudar En Las Comunidades Latinas Más Afectadas

Portrait of a man and a woman standing side-by-side in front of a door and a stone cross.
Stephanie Daniel
/
KUNC
Community
'Manage The Best We Can': Hispanic-Led Church In Weld County Adapts To New COVID-19 Reality
Stephanie Daniel
,
Weld County leaders have not enforced state health guidelines — instead, they've encouraged personal responsibility to curb the spread of the coronavirus. KUNC's Stephanie Daniel reports on what one Hispanic-led church is doing to keep the doors open and their congregation safe.

Lee en español:

'Administrar Lo Mejor Que Podamos': Iglesia Dirigida Por Hispanos En El Condado De Weld Se Adapta A La Nueva Realidad De COVID-19