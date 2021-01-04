Over-Infected, Under-Resourced: COVID-19 Hits Colorado Latinos Hard

Sicker-At-Work? Persistent Economic Factors Drive Higher COVID-19 Infection Rate In Weld County's Latinos
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Latinos in Weld County have been hit harder than any other demographic — representing nearly 40% of the reported cases. KUNC’s Adam Rayes examines the complex and long-standing economic factors that have put these communities at greater risk and talks with some of the people affected.
¿Más-Enfermos-En-El-Trabajo? Factores Económicos Persistentes Impulsan Una Mayor Tasa De Infección Por COVID-19 Entre Los Latinos Del Condado De Weld
When COVID Info Doesn't Reach Everyone, These Trusted Messengers Step Up To Help In Hard-Hit Latino Communities
Some of the reasons why Latinos in Weld County are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 have to do with work-related risks. Another factor is communication barriers that have kept people from getting information about the virus — particularly undocumented, Spanish-speaking Latinos. KUNC's Leigh Paterson reports on the messengers who are working to bridge that gap.
Cuando La Información De COVID No Llega A Todos, Estos Mensajeros De Confianza Se Unen Para Ayudar En Las Comunidades Latinas Más Afectadas
Weld County leaders have not enforced state health guidelines — instead, they've encouraged personal responsibility to curb the spread of the coronavirus. KUNC's Stephanie Daniel reports on what one Hispanic-led church is doing to keep the doors open and their congregation safe.