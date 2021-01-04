Over-Infected, Under-Resourced: COVID-19 Hits Colorado Latinos Hard

The coronavirus is disproportionately making Latinos in Colorado fall ill, with more than 7,000 cases in 2020 in Weld County alone. Many of these individuals are the essential workers who kept our nursing homes, meatpacking facilities and factories running as other Coloradans stayed home. They are also community leaders, public health workers and family members helping others navigate through this unprecedented time. These are their stories.