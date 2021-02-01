Colorado Edition: Home Base

Today on Colorado Edition: We get an update from the mass vaccine drive held over the weekend and look at how the model might be expanded to other parts of the state. We’ll also learn about the creative solutions local health officials are coming up with in rural communities in order to get around vaccine distribution bottlenecks. Plus, we’ll get an update on a program in Longmont that provides safe parking for people who live in their car, and we’ll hear the first part in a series on police violence across our region.

Today’s guests include: Rae Ellen Bichell, a Colorado correspondent with Kaiser Health News. And today’s show features reporting from: KUNC’s economy reporter Matt Bloom; KUNC’s American Dream reporter Stephanie Daniel; and Nate Hegyi, a reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Adam Rayes (@arayes17), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC's air, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

