New Wave Of Hate Crimes In Colorado Outpaces National Trend

According to a new FBI analysis, hate crimes across Colorado have reached their highest level in at least 30 years. And while this rise in hate crimes follows a national trend, Colorado saw an increase that far outpaced the rest of the country.

Today on Colorado Edition, we spoke to Jeremy Shaver of the Mountain States Anti-Defamation League, a national group that aims to combat hate crimes. He helped us to understand the rise in bias-motivated crimes and advised us on how to address this growing problem.