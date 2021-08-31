© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

New Wave Of Hate Crimes In Colorado Outpaces National Trend

Published August 31, 2021 at 1:45 PM MDT
candles-209157_1920.jpg
Pixabay

According to a new FBI analysis, hate crimes across Colorado have reached their highest level in at least 30 years. And while this rise in hate crimes follows a national trend, Colorado saw an increase that far outpaced the rest of the country.

Today on Colorado Edition, we spoke to Jeremy Shaver of the Mountain States Anti-Defamation League, a national group that aims to combat hate crimes. He helped us to understand the rise in bias-motivated crimes and advised us on how to address this growing problem.

Tags

KUNC's Colorado EditionHate Crimes
Stay Connected
Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole
Rae Solomon
As newscast reporter I keep Northern Coloradans up to date on all the things they need to know NOW. Whatever’s floating through the zeitgeist at the moment, I’m on it.
See stories by Rae Solomon
Related Content
Load More