Colorado Edition: Unemployment Aid Ends, Fentanyl Use On The Rise, 9/11 Coverage, And Fort Collins Mobile Home Park Updates

Over the weekend, enhanced federal unemployment benefits put in place during the pandemic officially came to an end, which, as Tamara Chuang from the Colorado Sun explains, means thousands of Coloradans will no longer receive an extra $300 per week. And as the U.S. continues to grapple with COVID-19, another epidemic is on the rise — deaths due to drug overdoses. The Mountain West News Bureau's Madelyn Beck begins a series about the dangers of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid responsible for many of these deaths.

As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks approaches, we look back at some of our coverage from the one-year anniversary. In 2002, KUNC’s Brian Larson visited the National Institute of Standards and Technology to better understand why the towers collapsed. And while a recent effort by a Fort Collins mobile home park residents to purchase their own community failed, we check in with Andy Kadlec, program director for the housing nonprofit Thistle ROC, to learn why.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

