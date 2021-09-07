© 2021
Colorado Edition: Unemployment Aid Ends, Fentanyl Use On The Rise, 9/11 Coverage, And Fort Collins Mobile Home Park Updates

Published September 7, 2021 at 2:30 PM MDT
Building just about anything, it turns out — from skyscrapers to medical devices to airplanes — requires an understanding of how materials respond to force. This NIST lab is dedicated to the precise measurement of force, using giant stainless steel weights.
National Institute for Standards and Technology
A NIST lab that is dedicated to the precise measurement of force, using giant stainless steel weights.

Over the weekend, enhanced federal unemployment benefits put in place during the pandemic officially came to an end, which, as Tamara Chuang from the Colorado Sun explains, means thousands of Coloradans will no longer receive an extra $300 per week. And as the U.S. continues to grapple with COVID-19, another epidemic is on the rise — deaths due to drug overdoses. The Mountain West News Bureau's Madelyn Beck begins a series about the dangers of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid responsible for many of these deaths.

As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks approaches, we look back at some of our coverage from the one-year anniversary. In 2002, KUNC’s Brian Larson visited the National Institute of Standards and Technology to better understand why the towers collapsed. And while a recent effort by a Fort Collins mobile home park residents to purchase their own community failed, we check in with Andy Kadlec, program director for the housing nonprofit Thistle ROC, to learn why.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available as a podcast on iTunesGoogle PlayStitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 2:30 and at 6:30 p.m. 

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

