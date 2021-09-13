After Earning Silver In Tokyo, Colorado Athlete Adam Scaturro Reflects On Paralympics' Future

The 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo wrapped up earlier this month on Sept. 5. Team USA came away with 104 medals in sports ranging from road cycling to swimming. And though some Paralympic sports closely mirror Olympic sports in terms of style and play, others like goalball, sitting volleyball and wheelchair rugby have taken on a unique identity only found at the Paralympic level.

Adam Scaturro, who grew up in Lakewood, played a key role in building that unique identity. He was a member of the U.S. Paralympic wheelchair rugby team that took the silver medal this year, and joined us to discuss his athletic journey and the future of Paralympic games.