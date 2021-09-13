© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

After Earning Silver In Tokyo, Colorado Athlete Adam Scaturro Reflects On Paralympics' Future

Published September 13, 2021 at 2:07 PM MDT
wheelchair rugby usa 2012.jpg
Sum_of_Marc
/
Flickr
Team USA's wheelchair rugby team plays a bronze medal match against Japan at the London 2012 Paralympics.

The 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo wrapped up earlier this month on Sept. 5. Team USA came away with 104 medals in sports ranging from road cycling to swimming. And though some Paralympic sports closely mirror Olympic sports in terms of style and play, others like goalball, sitting volleyball and wheelchair rugby have taken on a unique identity only found at the Paralympic level.

Adam Scaturro, who grew up in Lakewood, played a key role in building that unique identity. He was a member of the U.S. Paralympic wheelchair rugby team that took the silver medal this year, and joined us to discuss his athletic journey and the future of Paralympic games.

Tags

KUNC's Colorado EditionParalympic Games
Stay Connected
Alana Schreiber
As a radio producer, I help make the Colorado Edition program come to life. I help to schedule guests, produce interviews, edit audio, and write for our weekly newsletter.
See stories by Alana Schreiber