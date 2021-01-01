Email: alana.schreiber@kunc.org

As a radio producer, I help make the Colorado Edition program come to life. I help to schedule guests, produce interviews, edit audio, and write for our weekly newsletter.

I believe in the power of public radio to elevate often overlooked or marginalized voices before an engaged audience. While my mom was a teacher, my dad was a print journalist, so I like to think that my role as a producer is to energize and inspire our listeners through powerful storytelling; thus, a perfect combination of their work.

Before coming to Colorado, I worked as a production assistant at Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and at The Documentary Group in New York City. In 2020, I was awarded a Fulbright Grant, where I taught English at a middle and high school in Sarawak, Malaysia before an abrupt evacuation due to COVID-19. In 2017, I was a recipient of the Wave Project, where I was awarded the chance to create a one-hour radio special on KFAI, a local radio station in Minneapolis. I am also a Moth StorySLAM winner and GrandSLAM finalist.

Born and raised in Montclair, New Jersey, I graduated from Macalester College in 2019 with a major in International Studies and minors in Media and Studio Art. Spending long hours in my college painting studio while listening to NPR is how I first fell in love with public radio.

When I’m not busy producing, I can be found playing ultimate frisbee, whipping up homemade sauce, knitting funky hats, and cheering for my beloved New York Mets.