Colorado Edition: Recovering From Colorado's Largest Wildfire; Celebrating Black BBQ Culture

Last year, firefighters spent months putting out the Cameron Peak Fire west of Fort Collins. Today, KUNC's Alex Hager tells us how residents are working to protect the area’s water and restore vegetation.

We also talk to Denver author and soul food scholar Adrian Miller. We hear about his recent book, Black Smoke, which celebrates African American barbecue culture and history in the U.S.

