Colorado Edition: Recovering From Colorado's Largest Wildfire; Celebrating Black BBQ Culture

Published September 22, 2021 at 1:58 PM MDT
IMG_0629.jpg
Alex Hager
/
KUNC

Last year, firefighters spent months putting out the Cameron Peak Fire west of Fort Collins. Today, KUNC's Alex Hager tells us how residents are working to protect the area’s water and restore vegetation.

We also talk to Denver author and soul food scholar Adrian Miller. We hear about his recent book, Black Smoke, which celebrates African American barbecue culture and history in the U.S.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. 

You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 2:30 and at 6:30 p.m. 

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado EditionBlack HistoryFood & Food CultureWildfires
