Colorado Edition: Increasing Latinx Participation In The Outdoors; Beavers Protecting Wetlands

While last year’s Cameron Peak wildfire left hundred of acres across the Front Range with nothing more than ashy soil and charred trees, some areas were largely protected, thanks to the work of some unlikely animals. KUNC’s Alex Hager tells us how beavers helped to spare a critical wetland.

But even when outdoor spaces are protected, it doesn’t mean they are accessible to everyone. We talk to education and outreach coordinator with the City of Boulder Open Space & Mountain Parks, Juanita Echeverri; resident ranger at Betasso Preserve, Juan Ocampo; and executive director of Cal-wood Education Center, Rafeal Salgado, about efforts to increase opportunities for Hispanic and Latinx people in Colorado’s public lands.

This episode of Colorado Edition was hosted by Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny ( @tess_novotny ), Alana Schreiber ( @ayyschreib ) and Rae Solomon ( @raedear1 ). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

