Colorado Edition: COVID-19 Booster Shots; A History Of Racism In Loveland; Sundown Town Series Roundtable

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for seniors, immunocompromised adults and adults who work in high-risk settings. KUNC’s Matt Bloom tells us what to expect from the booster shot rollout in our state.

While Loveland, Colorado might be known as the sweetheart city, the town has a history of discrimination against Black people. KUNC’s Adam Rayes tells us how Loveland is reckoning with its history of racism and fighting for a more diverse future.

And as we wrap up our series on sundown towns, communities that once banned or excluded people of color and minority groups, we talk with journalists Stephanie Daniel, Jackie Hai and Robyn Vincent about the project, “After the Sun Goes Down,” produced in collaboration with the Mountain West News Bureau.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole and Henry Zimmerman.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling.

