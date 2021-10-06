Colorado Edition: Proposition 120; longest-serving Rockies usher; smoky classrooms; history of racism in Loveland

Colorado voters will soon be faced with three questions on the November ballot, one of which was designed to give voters the chance to significantly lower their property taxes, but has run into complications. KUNC’s Capitol Coverage reporter Scott Franz gives us more insight into Proposition 120.

Even though the Rockies season recently came to a close, some fans still found something to celebrate at Coors Field. KUNC’s Alana Schreiber brings us the story of Mary O’Dell, the longest-serving usher at the stadium.

While COVID-19 is one major concern for students returning to school, Wyoming Public Radio's Maggie Mullen tells how wildfire smoke is also finding its way into the classroom.

Last week, we brought you a story about Loveland’s history of excluding Black people as part of our series on sundown towns. Today, KUNC’s Adam Rayes speaks to families who are still impacted by the town’s racist legacy.

