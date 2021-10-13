Colorado Edition: National Fossil Day; impact of climate change on wildlife; cult recovery

The National Park Service has recognized Oct. 13 as National Fossil Day since 2010, and this year Northern Colorado is joining the party for the first time. Earlier this year, KUNC’s Rae Solomon brought us a story on the official fossil of Weld County, Pops the triceratops. She joins Colorado Edition today for an update on the beloved dinosaur fossil.

Climate change is raising temperatures, causing droughts and impacting wildlife in Colorado. KUNC's Ashley Piccone tells us how global warming is threatening the high mountain habitat of the American pika — and what scientists are doing about it.

Earlier this year, mummified remains of the leader of the “Love Has Won” cult were found in the group’s southern Colorado home in the town of Moffat. In order to understand what the future might look like for former cult members, KUNC’s Tess Novotny spoke to Rosanne Henry , a Littleton-based counselor who specializes in cult recovery.

