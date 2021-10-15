© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Fat Babes In The Wild claims outdoor space for all body types

Published October 15, 2021 at 3:19 PM MDT
fat babes in the wild hiking group
Rachael Gareri
/
The Fat Babes in the Wild hiking group at Lake Brainard.

Colorado is known for being a hiker’s haven. But for beginners, the state’s endless trails and the experienced hikers on them can feel uninviting. Hiking can be even more daunting for Coloradans whose bodies are not thin, white or cisgender.

Rachael Gareri of Broomfield felt like an outsider when she first started hiking in Colorado. So, she started the hiking group Fat Babes In The Wild to create a community for people who faced the same obstacles. Gareri joined us to talk about the group, and why people of all body types belong in outdoor spaces.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Stay Connected
Tess Novotny
As a producer for Colorado Edition, I pitch segment ideas, pre-interview guests, craft scripts and cut audio. I also write tweets, build web posts and occasionally host.
See stories by Tess Novotny
Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole