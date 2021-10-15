Fat Babes In The Wild claims outdoor space for all body types

Colorado is known for being a hiker’s haven. But for beginners, the state’s endless trails and the experienced hikers on them can feel uninviting. Hiking can be even more daunting for Coloradans whose bodies are not thin, white or cisgender.

Rachael Gareri of Broomfield felt like an outsider when she first started hiking in Colorado. So, she started the hiking group Fat Babes In The Wild to create a community for people who faced the same obstacles. Gareri joined us to talk about the group, and why people of all body types belong in outdoor spaces.