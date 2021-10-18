A new research center at CU Boulder is growing the field of green technology

Colorado is known as a leader in developing sustainable buildings and energy systems. The Front Range in particular is a growing hub for green technology research.

A new research center at the University of Colorado Boulder aims to take advantage of that existing momentum in the green tech industry and to catalyze new local growth in the field. The Building Energy Smart Technology Center, or BEST Center, is funded by the National Science Foundation. It brings academic researchers together with industry partners to push the field forward.

Moncef Krarti, professor of engineering at CU Boulder and director of the new BEST Center, and Kyri Baker, assistant professor of architectural engineering, joined Colorado Edition to talk about this growing field of research.