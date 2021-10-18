© 2021
A new research center at CU Boulder is growing the field of green technology

Published October 18, 2021 at 2:15 PM MDT
Aerial shot of the University of Colorado Boulder campus.
File photo of the University of Colorado Boulder's main campus taken in Sept. 2015.

Colorado is known as a leader in developing sustainable buildings and energy systems. The Front Range in particular is a growing hub for green technology research.

A new research center at the University of Colorado Boulder aims to take advantage of that existing momentum in the green tech industry and to catalyze new local growth in the field. The Building Energy Smart Technology Center, or BEST Center, is funded by the National Science Foundation. It brings academic researchers together with industry partners to push the field forward.

Moncef Krarti, professor of engineering at CU Boulder and director of the new BEST Center, and Kyri Baker, assistant professor of architectural engineering, joined Colorado Edition to talk about this growing field of research.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Rae Solomon
As newscast reporter I keep Northern Coloradans up to date on all the things they need to know NOW. Whatever’s floating through the zeitgeist at the moment, I’m on it.
Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
