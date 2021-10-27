Colorado Edition: Amendment 78; historic landmark in Fort Collins

Election day is less than a week away, and Coloradans will soon be voting on a constitutional amendment that would dilute Gov. Jared Polis’ ability to spend emergency funding without input from state lawmakers. KUNC’s Scott Franz explains the ins and outs of Amendment 78.

At the end of September, the Fort Collins City Council voted to approve landmark designation for the house that was once home to Virgil Thomas. In 1940, Thomas became the first known African American to graduate from a Fort Collins high school. We talk to homeowner Kim Baker Medina and member of the Fort Collins BIPOC Alliance Core Team, Rahshida Perez, to learn more about elevating Black history in Northern Colorado.

