CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Early childhood education; the end of wildfire season

Published November 30, 2021 at 2:55 PM MST
pre school grad.jpg
Courtney Carmody
/
CC BY-SA 2.0
Pre School Graduate

It’s no secret that the pandemic has impacted the field of early childhood education. But in addition to program closures, there have also been major staffing shortages as many educators leave the field to pursue more lucrative careers. We talk to Scott Bright, owner of ABC Child Development Centers and Bright School Age Centers in Greeley; Jennifer Stedron, executive director of Early Milestones Colorado; and former Denver preschool teacher Luke Afman to learn about the changing industry.

Winter is on its way, which means wildfire season in Colorado is coming to a close. But for many firefighters, the abrupt end to the season can amplify mental health struggles. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Maggie Mullen tells us about the impacts of “silent season.”

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and edited by Henry Zimmerman (@kombuchacowboy). Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. 

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle PlayStitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Friday at 2:30 and at 6:30 p.m.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

