Colorado Edition: Early childhood education; the end of wildfire season

It’s no secret that the pandemic has impacted the field of early childhood education. But in addition to program closures, there have also been major staffing shortages as many educators leave the field to pursue more lucrative careers. We talk to Scott Bright, owner of ABC Child Development Centers and Bright School Age Centers in Greeley; Jennifer Stedron , executive director of Early Milestones Colorado ; and former Denver preschool teacher Luke Afman to learn about the changing industry.

Winter is on its way, which means wildfire season in Colorado is coming to a close. But for many firefighters, the abrupt end to the season can amplify mental health struggles. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Maggie Mullen tells us about the impacts of “silent season.”

