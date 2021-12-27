Colorado Edition: Fort Collins poet on the climate movement, feminist thought; Paonia photographer on his transition in small-town Colorado

This year, many Boulderites read All We Can Save, an anthology of writings at the intersection of the climate movement and feminist thought, as a part of the Boulder Library’s One Book One Boulder program. One of the writers featured in the anthology is Camille Dungy, a professor in Colorado State University’s English program. We spoke with Dungy about her work in the book, and what artists have to say about our changing climate.

And in Paonia, Colorado, a town of about 1,500, budding photographer and high schooler Apollo Rodriquez has been pursuing a range of projects documenting his peers and his own personal journey. We spoke with Rodriquez, who came out as transgender earlier this year, about his path through photography and small-town Colorado.

