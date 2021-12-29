Colorado Edition: Latino voters in the 8th CD; young students adjust to in-person school; rising home prices in the West

Colorado’s new 8th congressional district is unique. It includes some of the state’s fastest growing cities, and it’s projected to be politically competitive. It’s also home to more Latino voters than any other district. KUNC’s Scott Franz has more on what issues this growing group of voters is thinking about, and what that means for the candidates who run here.

Most schools in Colorado returned to in-person learning in the fall — which, for some students, meant a return to a routine closer to the pre-pandemic “normal.” But young students who spent their formative preschool, kindergarten or first-grade year at home are experiencing a more stark adjustment. Back in October, we spoke with two teachers who are helping young students navigate this change. Jennifer Hughes is a second-grade teacher at Butler Elementary in Fort Lupton. Ivory Jarman is an English language education teacher for kindergarteners at Samuels Elementary in southeast Denver.

Real estate prices have reached new heights in many of our region’s ski towns. Across eight mountain towns in Colorado last year, more than $15 billion in property sales contributed to a historic 61% increase from the year prior. In Jackson Hole, Wyoming, buyers spent a record $2 billion in the first nine months of 2021. But despite the high sales volume, and even higher home prices, the number of homes on the market is at an all-time low. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Maggie Mullen reports on how these factors are pricing out many long-time residents.

