Colorado Edition: Surviving the Marshall Fire

The latest official estimates of the Marshall Fire’s toll put the number of structures destroyed at 1084. That includes 550 in Louisville, 378 in Superior and 156 in unincorporated Boulder County. 149 other structures have been damaged, and the total value of estimated damage is $513 million.

Stephen Boatright, his wife Heidi, their three children, dog, cat and hamsters all evacuated from their home in the Sagamore subdivision of Superior last Thursday. Shortly after, they learned their home had burned down. Stephen joins Colorado Edition to share his experience and how his family has gotten through the last week.

KUNC’s Leigh Paterson went to the Boulder County Disaster Assistance Center in Lafayette earlier this week. She spoke with three people whose homes burned down or were severely damaged about what their recovery looks like.

