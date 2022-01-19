Colorado Edition: COVID protocols at UNC; how natural disasters impact domestic violence

COVID-19 cases remain high across the U.S. and in Colorado, driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant. Although cases and hospitalizations are leveling off or declining in many places, experts are cautioning that the wave is not over yet. All this has been on the minds of college and university administrators as students headed back to class this month. For insight into how the current state of the pandemic is impacting the day-to-day for students, staff and faculty at the University of Northern Colorado, we speak with Blaine Nickeson, associate vice president for administration.

Risk factors for domestic violence are complex and varied, but some research suggests that incidents increase in the wake of natural disasters, including pandemics and wildfires. To hear how the recent Marshall Fire is impacting domestic violence survivors on the Front Range, we speak with Ruby Johnston, a victim advocate at the Safehouse Progressive Alliance for Nonviolence in Boulder.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole and edited by Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny. KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

