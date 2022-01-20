Colorado Edition: Farmers try to reduce reliance on Republican River; changes in visibility open the door for local drag classes

When it comes to saving the Republican River basin from losing its water, and its ability to be an agricultural powerhouse, there are a lot of ideas. Farmers are trying some of them, like switching to less water-dependent crops, and alternative growing methods. KUNC’s Adam Rayes explores the impact these potential solutions could have in Colorado and the two other states that depend on water from the river.

In 1954, Denver passed an ordinance that made it illegal for "any member of the male sex" to appear in public "in the dress of the opposite sex." This meant that drag queens were arrested for simply appearing in public. Denver stopped jailing drag queens in 1973. And in more recent years, drag events have moved from counterculture to more mainstream life. We speak with Denver drag queen Diamond Starr about her performance career, changes in drag visibility in the media, and a series of classes they are running for teens and tweens to learns the ins and outs of drag. We also speak with one of the students taking part in the classes, Sam Charney, a 15-year-old theater major at the Denver School of the Arts.

