Colorado Edition: FEMA aid for Marshall Fire; saving the Republican River’s South Fork; Severance's new building permit freeze

In a press conference earlier this week, Gov. Jared Polis shared details on the state and federal response to the Marshall Fire. Federal agencies have provided more than $51 million in grants and loans so far, including from the Small Business Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which has so far approved more than $820,000 in individual assistance. We spoke with Rossyveth Rey, the media relations specialist for FEMA, for an update on how they are helping Marshall Fire survivors.

The Republican River's South Fork passes through southeast Yuma and northern Kit Carson counties. Little to no water flows from it into Kansas and Nebraska, where it merges with the main river. KUNC’s Adam Rayes joins us to talk about a $40 million plan to save the fork.

New building permits are on hold in the fast-growing town of Severance, after the North Weld County water district imposed a moratorium on new water taps. Uncertainties over a small pipeline project appear to be behind the move, which is also affecting other nearby communities, including Eaton. This freeze on permits means that no current or new residential or commercial construction is happening. To untangle what’s going on, we speak with Chris Wood, the editor and publisher of BizWest.

