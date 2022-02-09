Colorado Edition: Helping vulnerable populations after a wildfire; rural versus urban teaching during COVID

In the immediate aftermath of the Marshall Fire, many survivors were thankful to have escaped, oftentimes with kids and pets. Soon after, people from over 1,000 households learned that their homes had been completely destroyed. We check in with KUNC’s Leigh Paterson, who has been speaking with experts in the recovery of the Marshall Fire, about how sociodemographic factors impacted residents' ability to evacuate during the fire, and what led to the limited reach of Boulder County's emergency alert system.

Since students returned to classrooms in early January, there have been many changes to COVID policies in Colorado schools. Some districts have adjusted or dropped their mask requirements as more counties have done so. And with changes to rules around COVID testing, quarantines and sick time, it can be challenging for parents, teachers and staff to keep up with the latest. We speak with Ivory Jarman, an English language education kindergarten teacher at Samuels Elementary in Denver, and CarrieAnn Mathis, a career & technical education teacher at Middle Park High School in Granby.

