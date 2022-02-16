© 2022
kunc-header-1440x90.png
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado school districts roll back COVID-19 protocols

Published February 16, 2022 at 4:24 PM MST
A discarded single-use face mask lies crumpled up on the ground.
Jackie Hai
/
KUNC

As local public health officials end mask mandates across the state, many school districts are following suit. Many districts are also stopping COVID-19 contact-tracing policies. Last week, health officials said that schools could soon treat the virus as a routine disease, like flu or norovirus.

Erica Meltzer is bureau chief at Chalkbeat Colorado. She has been following changing COVID-19 protocols in schools, and joins us for an update on the approaches Colorado districts are taking.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Stay Connected
Tess Novotny
As a producer for Colorado Edition, I pitch segment ideas, pre-interview guests, craft scripts and cut audio. I also write tweets, build web posts and occasionally host.
See stories by Tess Novotny
Erin O'Toole
As host of KUNC's Colorado Edition, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. And because life is best when it's a balance of work and play, I love finding stories that highlight culture, music, the outdoors, and anything that makes Colorado such a great place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole