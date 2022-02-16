Colorado school districts roll back COVID-19 protocols

As local public health officials end mask mandates across the state, many school districts are following suit. Many districts are also stopping COVID-19 contact-tracing policies. Last week, health officials said that schools could soon treat the virus as a routine disease, like flu or norovirus.

Erica Meltzer is bureau chief at Chalkbeat Colorado. She has been following changing COVID-19 protocols in schools, and joins us for an update on the approaches Colorado districts are taking.