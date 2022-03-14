Colorado Edition: College tuition for Colorado's foster youth; new chief of mental health at Children's Hospital says the crisis remains urgent

Coloradans who grow up in foster care are the least likely group to attend college and earn a degree. Critics say the state is not doing enough to help them with tuition for higher ed when they leave high school. A new bill aims to change that. KUNC’s Scott Franz reports that foster youth see the proposal as a potential game changer for thousands of people who can’t afford college.

A growing number of young people in Colorado are in a dire state of mental health crisis. Visits to emergency departments due to severe anxiety and depression have increased dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic, and health officials now estimate that as many as 50% of all youth are struggling with a mental health condition.

This led Children’s Hospital Colorado to declare a state of emergency for pediatric mental health in May 2021. We speak with the head of mental health at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Dr. K. Ron-Li Liaw, about her role and the current state of kids' mental health.

