Colorado Edition: How to vote in the upcoming primary elections; new businesses opening in Yuma County despite pandemic hardships

Published June 3, 2022 at 3:50 PM MDT
voting_ballot_dropoff_20191105.jpg
Jackie Hai
/
KUNC

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many Colorado businesses to shut down storefronts. Many are still dealing with supply chain issues and inflation. Despite the financial squeeze, new business filings in the state have skyrocketed during the last three years, hitting a ten-year peak. And, as KUNC'S Adam Rayes reports, this economic development is happening in urban and rural communities alike.

Colorado’s 2022 primary elections are on June 28. They’ll determine which candidates appear on the November ballot for U.S. Senate and House, Governor and Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, and other offices. One big change for this year is that Colorado picked up a new seat in the U.S. House, so some voters will find they’re in a new Congressional district this year.

Colorado Edition spoke with Bob Murphy, AARP Colorado’s state director, for advice on how to make sure your voter registration is current, and about the issues that are most important to voters 50 and up this year.

