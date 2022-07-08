Colorado Edition: Marshall Fire memories and destruction; first all-Black team climbs Mount Everest

When the Marshall Fire burned over 1,000 homes in Boulder County in December, it also destroyed possessions: couches, children’s toys and family heirlooms. Since then, many fire victims have dug through the rubble to find anything that might be salvageable. In the final part of our series From The Ashes, Leigh Paterson brings us a story about salvaged objects that contain memories.

Hundreds of people summit Mount Everest each year. But before this year, fewer than 10 of them were Black. In May, the first all-Black team of climbers successfully reached the summit as part of the Full Circle Everest Expedition. To learn more about the expedition, KUNC's Samantha Coetzee spoke to Eddie Taylor. He's a member of the Full Circle Everest team and a chemistry teacher from Boulder.

A new report looks at the emergency response during the first 36 hours of the most destructive fire in Colorado History. The Marshall Fire is responsible for an estimated $1 billion in damages. Two people died in the blaze. KUNC's Beau Baker spoke with colleague Leigh Paterson to learn more about this report.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Yoselin Meza Miranda and produced bythe KUNC newsroom, led by news director Sean Corcoran. Web was edited by digital operations manager Ashley Jefcoat.

