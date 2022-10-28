Colorado Edition: Explaining Proposition FF; and an interview with State Attorney General Phil Weisner

Voting is underway in Colorado, and ballots are due on Election Day by 7 pm. As a reminder, Election Day is Nov. 8, which is less than two weeks away.

Proposition FF: If approved, Proposition FF would raise the money needed to provide free school lunches at all public schools in Colorado.

Phil Weiser, Colorado Attorney General Incumbent: Colorado voters are deciding this election whether to keep incumbent candidate Phil Weisner in the State Attorney General seat or bring in challenger John Kellner. KUNC's Beau Baker spoke with Weiser about what he's been doing on the job. Their conversation begins with how the state is distributing opioid settlement funds to help stem a major drug crisis.

John Kellner, Colorado Attorney General Challenger: KUNC reached out to Republican candidate John Jellner several times but did not hear back.

Kellner currently serves as a district attorney for the 8th judicial district, which includes Arapahoe, Douglas Elbert and Lincoln Counties. His platform centers largely around public safety and cracking down on crime. If he's elected, he wants to use the Attorney General; 's office to deal with high rates of fentanyl misuse, violent crime and cart theft.

Kellner supports the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. He is in favor of abortion being dictated by states, as opposed to the federal government. In Colorado, he said he will uphold abortion access because it's codified in state law ad does not support a federal abortion ban.

Kellner has also rejected claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and has said that former President Donald Trump holds some responsibility for the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Yoselin Meza Miranda and produced by the KUNC newsroom, led by news director Sean Corcoran. Web was edited by digital editor Megan Manata.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

