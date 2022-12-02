Colorado Edition: Home repairs one year after the Marshall Fire and Colorado forcing farmers to reduce irrigation

Featured segments

Wind repair: While the Marshall Fire was burning down over 1,000 houses last December, the 100-mile-an-hour winds that day were also damaging nearby mobile homes.

Roofs, siding, windows and doors were blown off and smashed. In the freezing days that followed, pipes burst. KUNC's Leigh Paterson reports on the rush to finish repairs almost a year after the fire and before winter arrives.

Eliminating acres of irrigated land: Colorado Parks and Wildlife has pledged to eliminate thousands of acres of irrigated agriculture in a focused region on the eastern plains as a part of an agreement with the states of Kansas and Nebraska to conserve water used from a shared underground aquifer.

The burden falls mostly on private landowners, but as KUNC's Rae Solomon found, the state also has irrigation wells there. Local farmers say they shouldn't be the only ones to sacrifice their water rights.

