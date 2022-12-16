Colorado Edition: Grim news for Glen Canyon Dam and dealing with grief and loss during the holidays

Glen Canyon Dam: New forecasts for the Colorado River paint a grim picture. Climate change and steady demand are shrinking the water supply for 40 million people.

At the nation's largest dams, that means the ability to generate hydropower could soon be under threat. KUNC's Alex Hager introduces us to the Glen Canyon Dam. What was once a mighty piece of Western infrastructure is now possibly unable to function.

This story is part of ongoing coverage of the Colorado River, produced by KUNC and supported by the Walton Family Foundation.

Holiday grief: The holiday season is here. It's a festive time for many, with families getting together to celebrate — but the holidays can be especially hard for some.

Many are mourning the loss of a loved one and dealing with profound grief. University of Colorado College of Nursing physicians Heather Coats and Kerry Peterson gave some insight into how to manage grief and depression over the holidays.

If you or anyone you know is struggling during the holidays, you can connect with these sources:

Crisis and Emergency information, CU Denver

Grief and Loss, CDC

Grief & The Holidays, Caring Info

Grief, APA

Credits

Colorado Edition is hosted by Yoselin Meza Miranda and produced by the KUNC newsroom, led by news director Sean Corcoran. Web was edited by digital editor Megan Manata.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

