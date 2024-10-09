KUNC receives CPB grant to launch the Colorado Capital News Alliance

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting announced today that it is awarding $379,048 to KUNC to lead the newly developed Colorado Capital News Alliance that will bring together a coalition of public and not-for-profit newsrooms in the state. The alliance will consist of KUNC, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun and will provide state capital reporting to Rocky Mountain Community Radio stations without a cost to their member stations. This grant will support the hiring of additional resources to cover the Colorado State Capitol and state government entities, with partners collaborating on news reporting, editorial planning, and digital distribution along with a weekly podcast.

It’s one of 7 CPB grants announced that will support hiring reporters and increasing the editorial capacity at stations around the country as well as extending the focus from legislative sessions that occur over a few months to year-round coverage that examines policies and their impact on citizens.

“The growth of local journalism is essential to the civic health of our nation,” said Patricia Harrison, president and CEO of CPB. “Public radio and television stations, locally operated, are deeply connected to the communities they serve. Their primary mission is to provide trusted, fact-based reporting on issues of local concern so that people can make fully informed decisions. Public media’s journalism earns the trust of Americans every day as it encompasses the complexity and integrity necessary to serve our civil society amidst growing mis- and disinformation.” According to a 2024 Pew Research survey, the majority of Americans, regardless of political leanings, trust local news sources.

KUNC President and CEO Tammy Terwelp said “This is one of the most significant projects the CPB has funded in recent years and we are honored to lead in collaboration alongside other strong news outlets here in Colorado. To bring together what some would call competing news entities to use our individual strengths directly for the public good in tandem, is truly mission-focused on the public we’re committed to serve.”

The new coordination across the Colorado Capitol News Alliance will increase not only the breadth, but the depth, and distribution of state capitol coverage in Colorado. Collaboration across one of the largest non-profit State Capitol desks in the country, bringing together the best of public television, radio, and digital news to provide comprehensive and reliable news coverage of the Colorado state capitol will be a powerful addition to State Government Reporting in the United States

KUNC is NPR News, Colorado Stories, broadcasting at 91.5 FM and a network of 19 stations and translators around the state--including 91.7 in Denver and west metro; 102.7 FM in Boulder, 88.5 FM in Steamboat Springs, 90.7 FM in Breckenridge, 99.7 FM in Eagle, 90.9 FM in Vail, 88.1 FM in Dillon and and 91.9 FM in Grand County, as well on smart speaker, via KUNC mobile app, and streaming at kunc.org

